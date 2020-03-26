Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $127.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

