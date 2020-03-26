Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Iqvia worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.25.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

