Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.91 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

