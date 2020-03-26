Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,695 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,634,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,538,000 after purchasing an additional 463,801 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

