Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

