Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $17.14 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $17,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

