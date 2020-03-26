Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $19.19 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

