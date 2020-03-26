Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.10 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,787 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xilinx worth $21,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,684 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $132,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.32.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

