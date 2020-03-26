Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,931 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

