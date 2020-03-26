Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of D opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

