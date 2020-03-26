Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $15,108,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,026,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Linde by 764.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.963 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

