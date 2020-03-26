Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $16.72 Million in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

