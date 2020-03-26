Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,393,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,341,000 after buying an additional 413,913 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

