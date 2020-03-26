Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,792 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33.

