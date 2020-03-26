Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,976 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,342,000 after buying an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after buying an additional 263,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,809,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5894 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

