Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 60,428 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

