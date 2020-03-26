Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,080 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,292,000 after purchasing an additional 269,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

O opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

