Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

