Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

