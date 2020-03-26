Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.37 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

