Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 35.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $515.83 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.94.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.