Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 717,901 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.