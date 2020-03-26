Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,806 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 92,806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

