Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,671 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE CL opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

