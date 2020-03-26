Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of American Water Works worth $23,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. FMR LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,095,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,819,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

