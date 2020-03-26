Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

