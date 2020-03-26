Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 5,350,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,695. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

