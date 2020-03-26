Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 3,308 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.87% of TransUnion worth $139,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.