Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 36,401 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,401 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $222,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

