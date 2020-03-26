Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 50,478 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.42% of Zillow Group worth $134,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Zillow Group by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ZG opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

