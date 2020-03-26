Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 775 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,539 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.48% of Teleflex worth $84,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $280.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

