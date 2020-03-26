Bamco Inc. NY Buys 6,542 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.40% of Hyatt Hotels worth $405,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

