Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,947,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.46% of Charles Schwab worth $282,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 734,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after buying an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,919,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,642,000 after buying an additional 1,985,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 189,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.17 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.27.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

