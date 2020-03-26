Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,380,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,306 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for about 2.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 7.73% of Guidewire Software worth $700,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GWRE stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 486.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $615,563.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,102,018 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

