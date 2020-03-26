Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.80% of MarketAxess worth $115,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $330.31 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.18 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

