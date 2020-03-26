Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,260,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565,227 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.31% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $398,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,285.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

