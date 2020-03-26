Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $147,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

