Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.36 Billion Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,577 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 5.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 6.20% of CoStar Group worth $1,359,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CSGP stock opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.64. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $452.42 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

