Bamco Inc. NY Has $115.27 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 5.58% of Installed Building Products worth $115,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.