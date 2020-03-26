Bamco Inc. NY Has $130.28 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,555 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.64% of CBRE Group worth $130,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.93. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

