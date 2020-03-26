Bamco Inc. NY Has $149.61 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.66% of Verisign worth $149,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Verisign by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after acquiring an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after buying an additional 226,414 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Verisign by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 735,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,677,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $125,242,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Verisign by 2,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 568,306 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

VRSN stock opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

