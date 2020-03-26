Bamco Inc. NY Has $211.09 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,647 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.26% of Morningstar worth $211,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $1,562,893.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,931,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,680,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,663,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,263,611. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.