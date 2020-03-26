Bamco Inc. NY Has $231.10 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,199 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises approximately 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 8.24% of Red Rock Resorts worth $231,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $884.38 million, a P/E ratio of -141.41 and a beta of 2.03. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

