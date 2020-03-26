Bamco Inc. NY Has $240.76 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,419,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,081 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 8.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $240,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

