Bamco Inc. NY Has $256.23 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.94% of SBA Communications worth $256,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 425,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,511,000 after buying an additional 78,767 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 56,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.14.

In other news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $243.14 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $192.43 and a 1-year high of $309.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.83. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.48 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.