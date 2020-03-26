Bamco Inc. NY Has $390.81 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,659 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 7.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $390,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

