Bamco Inc. NY Has $567.05 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,762 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for about 2.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.59% of Msci worth $567,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average of $258.96. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $191.15 and a 12 month high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

