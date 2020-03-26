Bamco Inc. NY Has $91.04 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.40% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $91,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

