Bamco Inc. NY Has $984.48 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,871 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $984,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $214.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average of $265.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

