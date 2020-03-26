Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,764 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 8.00% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $180,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,075,000 after buying an additional 302,805 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $132.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

